Crispr Therapeutics price target lowered to $100 from $110 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Crispr Therapeutics to $100 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Crispr had “a strong 2023,” with shares outperforming the broader biotech market, but the firm expects “commercial hurdles” for Casgevy to weigh on the stock looking to 2024, the analyst tells investors.

