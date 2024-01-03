Chemomab Therapeutics completes enrollment in Phase 2 trial of CM-101

Chemomab Therapeutics announced early completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing CM-101 as a treatment for primary sclerosing cholangitis. The company also announced that it expects to report topline data from the PSC clinical trial by midyear 2024, rather than in the second half of 2024 as previously projected.

