Canopy Growth sells 6.99M units at $4.29 in private placement

Canopy Growth announced that it has entered into subscription agreements dated as of January 9, with certain institutional investors in a private placement offering of 6,993,007 units at a price per Unit of $4.29 for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30M. The closing of the private placement pursuant to the Subscription Agreements is expected to occur on or about January 10, subject to customary closing conditions.

