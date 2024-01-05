Boxlight price target lowered to $4.50 from $6 at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger lowered the firm’s price target on Boxlight to $4.50 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company said market softness, extended sales cycles, and other headwinds resulted in weaker than expected demand during Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm lowered estimates following the preannouncement citing the continued softness in demand and sales cycles and uncertain recovery timeline.

