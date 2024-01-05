Booz Allen downgraded to Underweight at Barclays on valuation

As previously reported, Barclays downgraded Booz Allen to Underweight from Equal Weight with an unchanged price target of $125. Booz Allen trades near its peak premium valuation to peers despite having similar book-to-bill and returns, says the analyst, who adds that the company has relatively large exposure to risk from civil budgets.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BAH: