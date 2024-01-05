Boot Barn reports preliminary Q3 EPS at or above $1.79, consensus $1.72

Reports preliminary Q3 revenue $520.4M, consensus $527.91M. Reports preliminary Q4 SSS down 9.7%. Jim Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “Our third quarter played out largely as we expected with new store sales offsetting a decline in same store sales as we cycled outsized comp growth in prior years. We opened 11 new stores in the quarter, contributing to a 1.1% growth in total net sales. This modest sales growth combined with discipline around promotions and strong expense control drove an increase in earnings per share compared to last year.”

