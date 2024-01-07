ATI price target raised to $55 from $51 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on ATI to $55 from $51 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While aerospace has worked and shares are expensive on average, there is further outperformance on upside to forward expectations that can more than offset likely modest valuation compression, the analyst tells investors in a research note Friday morning. The firm says that while defense has underperformed, the sector is relatively cheap and a presidential election year “typically sets up well.” Even so, defense unlikely to work without positive forward revisions that require budget growth rather than a cut under a sequester, contends Barclays. It prefers defense to government services as it thinks the latter will under grow defense with margins at peak.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATI: