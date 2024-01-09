Ascent Solar announces letter of intent to supply yearly solar array orders

Ascent Solar Technologies announced that the Company has signed a LOI with an undisclosed private company to supply future orders that are anticipated to exceed 2-5 MW total from 2027 to 2029 and 100 MW per year within the next decade. “Ascent already manufactures some of the lightest PV products on the market, all of which are an order of magnitude lighter than silicon alternatives, the primary competition for space solar,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Our innovative manufacturing processes build off a portfolio of patents and other intellectual property that allow our expert team of engineers and technicians to continuously enhance materials and products that provide value to our customers. These engineering capabilities coupled with in-house manufacturing and R&D allow our team to further optimize our capabilities into the best products for high growth market applications, whether they be for agrivoltaics, space, drones, or aviation. Most significant is our ability to scale to production volumes that some of the world’s most ambitious customers require and meet the high growth demand forecasts for future solar in space application.”

