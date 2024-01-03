Apollomics completes enrollment in Phase 3 bridging study of APL-106

Apollomics (APLM) announced the completion of enrollment in its Phase 3 bridging study evaluating uproleselan, APL-106, an investigational, first-in-class E-selectin antagonist, added to a standard chemotherapy regimen for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. This Phase 3 bridging study is being performed in China with Chinese r/r AML patients. Apollomics licensed uproleselan from GlycoMimetics (GLYC), including the rights to clinical development, production and commercial sales in the Greater China market. Guo-Liang Yu, Chairman and CEO of Apollomics said, “As a potential first-in-class therapeutic that addresses chemoresistance, uproleselan has the potential to be transformative in patients with AML. I would also like to thank our investigators, staff, as well as our clinical team and CRO partners, for their commitment to completing this important milestone.”
