Alpha & Omega upgraded to Buy from Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded Alpha & Omega to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $34, up from $28. Across the company’s compute, communications, consumer, and industrial end markets, the analyst sees an “increasing number of green shoots signaling recovery.” The firm believes this will increasingly tilt consensus estimates to the upside through 2204, and with increasing force in 2025. It believes Alpha & Omega’s reward/risk is favorable, and adds the stock to it list of “top Buys.”

