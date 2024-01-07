Akoya Biosciences, Thermo Fisher announce license/distribution agreement

Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) announced that it has entered into a license and distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO). The agreement enables Akoya to market the combination of Akoya’s spatial biology solutions, including its PhenoImager systems and PhenoCode reagents with the Thermo Fisher ViewRNA In Situ Hybridization Assays, for detection of protein and RNA biomarkers in tissue samples. The agreement facilitates a streamlined workflow for whole-slide, multiomic imaging, where protein and RNA biomarkers play complementary roles in defining cell phenotypes and cell states, respectively, in a tissue sample. Measuring both protein and RNA analytes provides researchers with a more comprehensive understanding of tumor progression, molecules and biologics, enabling development of more accurate biomarker signatures. The Thermo Fisher ViewRNA assays are compatible with Akoya’s PhenoCode protein panels, which deliver industry-leading solutions for high-plex and high-throughput spatial proteomics. The aim is to offer a comprehensive suite of ready-to-use and customizable multiomic solutions, streamlining the progression of biomarker programs from discovery to diagnostics.

