The Cause of the NYSE Issue Was a Manual Error

Yesterday, the New York Stock Exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), saw a glitch that caused dozens of stocks to begin the trading day with an unusual amount of volatility. This caused volatility halts to be triggered. Today, the NYSE announced that the issue was caused by a manual error.

As a result, roughly 4,300 trades from yesterday’s session will be voided in order to make up for the error. This will impact 251 tickers out of the approximate 3,400 that are listed on the exchange.

Overall, Wall Street isn’t concerned about the glitch with regard to ICE stock. Indeed, analysts have a consensus price target of $128.63, implying almost 22% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

