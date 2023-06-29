The AMC/APE Struggle Continues with a Bang in Court

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

The AMC/APE Struggle Continues with a Bang in Court

The ongoing struggle between AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and the AMC Preferred Equity units (NYSE:APE) continues, though there are signs it may finally be approaching a resolution. With AMC down somewhat in Thursday’s trading session and APE units up over 4% at one point, it’s starting to favor the APE. The latest developments began in Delaware, where the Court of Chancery began a new two-day session designed to settle a key legal argument that might settle the matter entirely. It got 15 minutes into the session before a fire alarm rang. That prompted an evacuation, and from there, shut down the hearing altogether with no restart seemingly scheduled. However, reports from Seeking Alpha suggest that the hearing will adjourn by 3 PM Eastern Friday. After that, at some point, will come the written decision from Delaware’s Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn.

The decision is commonly regarded as a high-stakes matter, and with good reason. AMC’s CEO first began selling the APE unit back during COVID-19, when AMC enjoyed status as a “meme stock.” The APE was designed as a way to circumvent limits on outstanding shares. Now, however, the APEs want APE to become actual shares, and current shareholders aren’t interested in such a major dilution at all. And, with Antara Capital once again selling off APE units to lower its stake under 10%, that’s added yet another level of confusion to the situation.

Currently, the APE is worth close to half of what AMC itself is, and APE narrowed the gap today. But AMC is also the only one with an analyst consensus on its side. The bad news there is that the consensus is Moderate Sell, and with an average price target of $2.16, AMC stock comes with 50.29% downside risk.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMC

Notable open interest changes for June 28th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for June 28th
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for June 27th
AMC
APE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
WE
ABR
More AMC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMC

Notable open interest changes for June 28th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for June 28th
1d ago
AMC
APE
Notable open interest changes for June 27th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for June 27th
2d ago
AMC
APE
Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The FlyLargest borrow rate increases among liquid names
2d ago
WE
ABR
More AMC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >