Market News

TFF Pharma Tanks After Delay in the Release of Clinical Data

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company gave program updates for Voriconazole Inhaled Powder (TFF VORI) and Tacrolimus Inhaled Powder (TFF TAC) clinical programs.

TFF VORI and TFF TAC are inhalable dry powders used in the treatment of severe fungal infections and in the prevention of rejection of organs in case of a lung transplant, respectively.

The company stated that it now expected to deliver preliminary patient data from the Phase 2 study of TFF VORI in the first quarter of next year and TFF TAC in the second quarter of 2023.

TFF Pharma stated in its press release that the timing of the release of data got delayed “due to several challenges related to staffing shortages, shipping, and global supply chain delays.”

In a separate announcement, TFFP also stated that a second patient had been successfully treated with TFF VORI through a compassionate use program.

