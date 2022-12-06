Textron Surges As it Bags U.S. Army Contract Worth $1.3 Billion

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Textron Surges As it Bags U.S. Army Contract Worth $1.3 Billion

Shares of Textron (NYSE: TXT) were up in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the industrial conglomerate announced that one of its companies, Bell Textron had been awarded the development contract worth $1.3 billion for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program.

The initial contract will refine “the weapon system design, sustainment, digital enterprise, manufacturing, systems integration, flight-testing, and airworthiness qualification.”

According to a BNNBloomberg report, Textron beat out the competition from a team from Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Boeing Co. (BA) for this contract.

The report stated that the U.S. Army intends to replace its Black Hawk and Apache helicopters with the FLRAA by 2030.

According to Jeffries analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu, cited by the Bloomberg report, the stakes were high for Textron’s Bell division as, without this contract, Bell Military revenue was forecasted to fall from $1.8 billion in 2022 to $802 million by 2026.

The top-rated analyst has a Buy rating and a price target of $85 on the stock.

Other Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about TXT stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on four Buys and two Holds.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on BA

United close to buying dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, WSJ reports
The FlyUnited close to buying dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, WSJ reports
4d ago
BA
UAL
Boeing awarded $398.24M Air Force contract modification
BA
Morgan Stanley sees reasons to remain bullish on Boeing after rally
BA
More BA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on BA

United close to buying dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, WSJ reports
The FlyUnited close to buying dozens of Boeing 787 Dreamliners, WSJ reports
4d ago
BA
UAL
Boeing awarded $398.24M Air Force contract modification
The FlyBoeing awarded $398.24M Air Force contract modification
7d ago
BA
Morgan Stanley sees reasons to remain bullish on Boeing after rally
The FlyMorgan Stanley sees reasons to remain bullish on Boeing after rally
7d ago
BA
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >