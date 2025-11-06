Tesla’s (TSLA) Electric Vehicle Sales in Germany Fell 53% During October

In October, Tesla (TSLA) sold only 750 electric vehicles in Germany, Europe’s largest economy.

The October sales were down 53% from the 1,607 electric vehicles Tesla sold within Germany in the same month of 2024. The slump continues a sharp decline in Tesla sales throughout Europe, even as overall electric vehicle sales on the continent have increased nearly 40% in 2025.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s politics and endorsement of AfD, Germany’s far-right extremist party, have led to a backlash among European consumers, especially the German people. Somewhat ironically, one of Tesla’s largest assembly plants is located in Brandenburg, Germany, outside of Berlin.

Rising Competition

The backlash against Tesla in Germany also comes as the U.S. automaker faces growing competition from European and Chinese automakers that are offering smaller and more affordable electric vehicles priced below 35,000 euros ($40,185 U.S.).

During October, Tesla began selling a new, lower-cost version of its Model Y sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Germany. The new version was priced at 39,990 euros, which is about 5,000 euros lower than the previous version of the Model Y. However, there are no indications that the cheaper electric vehicle has helped boost sales in Germany or Europe.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy?

The stock of Tesla has a consensus Hold rating among 34 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 14 Buy, 10 Hold, and 10 Sell recommendations issued in the last three months. The average TSLA price target of $395.54 implies 14.42% downside from current levels.

