Tesla’s Robotaxi Dream Nears Reality as Musk Hints at June 22 Launch

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFs
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Tesla’s Robotaxi Dream Nears Reality as Musk Hints at June 22 Launch

Story Highlights

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk announced plans to ‘tentatively’ launch its much-awaited robotaxi service on June 22.

Tesla’s Robotaxi Dream Nears Reality as Musk Hints at June 22 Launch

Tesla’s (TSLA) long-awaited vision of an autonomous robotaxi service is closer than ever to becoming reality. CEO Elon Musk, in a post on his X social media platform, teased that the company plans to begin offering robotaxi rides in Austin, Texas, as early as June 22. However, Musk noted that the launch date is tentative, explaining that Tesla is “being super paranoid about safety.” Meanwhile, Musk posted a video of a driverless black Model Y SUV navigating public roads in Austin, showcasing Tesla’s progress in autonomous driving.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

All Eyes on Tesla

Tesla’s long-awaited robotaxi launch has captured the attention of investors, analysts, and fans alike, all eager to see how the company’s autonomous ambitions unfold.

With its EV (electric vehicle) sales under pressure from slowing demand and fierce competition from Chinese automakers like BYD (BYDDF), Tesla is shifting focus. The company is placing a massive bet on robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to power its next chapter of growth. Consequently, Musk has consistently highlighted the robotaxi program and full self-driving technology as pivotal to Tesla’s future, even predicting that these innovations could eventually push the company’s valuation to an eye-popping $30 trillion.

What It Means for Investors

A smooth robotaxi launch could help restore investor confidence in Tesla’s shift from developing a low-cost EV to focusing on a future powered by autonomous vehicle (AV) technology. However, the path forward remains unpredictable. While Musk has championed a self-driving revolution for years, persistent regulatory challenges, safety concerns, and the complexities of achieving true autonomy have continued to slow progress.

If successful, the rollout could be a game-changer in the ride-hailing and autonomous mobility sectors, reshaping the way people travel and unlocking new revenue opportunities for both Tesla and its shareholders.

Is Tesla a Good Share to Buy?

According to TipRanks, TSLA stock has received a Hold consensus rating, with 14 Buys, 12 Holds, and nine Sells assigned in the last three months. The average Tesla stock price target is $286, suggesting a potential downside of over 12% from the current level.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.

Report an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential