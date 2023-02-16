Tesla’s Model Y Sold Out in Q1 in the U.S.

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model Y is sold out for Q1, according to an Electrek report and production is not expected until April. The company’s website states the expected delivery date for the EV major’s Model Y SUV to its customers in the U.S. is between April and June this year.

This news comes even as the company raised the prices of its Model Y earlier this month to enable consumers to take advantage of tax credits worth $7,500. California continues to remain the biggest market for EVs in the U.S. as EV buyers have access to an additional incentive of $2,000 in addition to the federal tax credit of $7,500.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys, six Holds and three Sells.