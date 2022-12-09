Tesla Shoots Up on Impressive Shanghai Deliveries

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla Shoots Up on Impressive Shanghai Deliveries

The notion of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans regarding its Shanghai facility has been a matter of debate for some time. Seemingly contradictory facts emerge almost daily, leading some to pivot between disaster and rapture.

However, the company finished more than 3% higher in today’s trading after reports emerged regarding Tesla’s Shanghai operations and just what they did month-over-month.

Reports from the China Passenger Car Association revealed that Tesla’s Shanghai plant sent out 37,798 vehicles. Meanwhile, throughout China, Tesla delivered 62,493 vehicles in total.

Moreover, Tesla even managed to export vehicles from China; the reports noted the company shipped out 100,291 China-made vehicles in November. That represented a new one-month high for Tesla.

Despite these numbers, though, there were signs of trouble at the Shanghai plant. The 37,798 vehicles sent out from the Shanghai plant represented a 30.7% drop over last month’s figures.

This may prove to be a broader, systemic problem; reports noted that some of China’s major electric vehicle companies cut production in November as well. However, it wouldn’t identify just which companies actually throttled down on their production lines.

Demand in China may be souring, but the issue remains whether it’s demand for Teslas or demand for electric vehicles, in general, that’s losing ground.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $303.72 on TSLA stock, implying over 69% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Likely to Slash Model Y Output in China
Market NewsTesla Likely to Slash Model Y Output in China
8h ago
TSLA
Twitter vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); Musk’s Babies Vying for Attention
TSLA
Bankers consider Tesla margin loans to cut risky Twitter debt, Bloomberg reports
MS
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Likely to Slash Model Y Output in China
Market NewsTesla Likely to Slash Model Y Output in China
8h ago
TSLA
Twitter vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); Musk’s Babies Vying for Attention
Market NewsTwitter vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); Musk’s Babies Vying for Attention
11h ago
TSLA
Bankers consider Tesla margin loans to cut risky Twitter debt, Bloomberg reports
The FlyBankers consider Tesla margin loans to cut risky Twitter debt, Bloomberg reports
1d ago
MS
TSLA
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >