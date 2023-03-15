Morgan Stanley Sees Potential in a TSLA Heat Pump

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down today despite receiving some praise from Morgan Stanley. Indeed, analyst Adam Jonas sees Tesla as potentially thriving in the heat pump industry should it choose to start producing any.

Jonas pointed to Powerwall and SolarCity to highlight that the company already has a presence in home energy provision. He believes that heat pumps would be a “logical extension of Tesla’s existing energy ecosystem.”

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $212.89 on TSLA stock, implying over 18% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure