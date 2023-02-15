Tesla Plans Upgrades for Shanghai Factory; Temporarily Halts Production

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are lower today after Bloomberg reported that the firm will be temporarily halting production at its China plant. Tesla will be upgrading its factory in order produce a revamped Model 3. The halt is expected to last until the end of the month.

Tesla is also planning to boost production in March, as it hopes to achieve its goal of 20,000 vehicles per week at its Shanghai factory.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $202.46 on TSLA stock, implying 4.35% downside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

