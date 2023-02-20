Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock, Twitter: Troubles Continue Piling Up

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock, Twitter: Troubles Continue Piling Up

Story Highlights

The NHTSA gets another reason to probe Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system, Autopilot, as a driver in California dies after an accident. At the same time, Elon Musk’s Twitter is facing lawsuits for unpaid bills.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) seems to keep attracting troubles. Recently, a Tesla car had a fatal accident in California after crashing into a fire truck on an interstate highway. While all four firefighters were safe, one of the Tesla’s occupants was declared dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital.

The latest accident adds to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s list of scenes that the auto regulator seeks to review. Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system, known as Autopilot, is suspected to have played a role in these accidents.

Autopilot helps reduce the overall workload of a driver by matching the speed with surrounding traffic and assisting in steering. It also features auto lane change and auto parking.

It is worth highlighting that last week, Elon Musk’s Tesla recalled about 362,000 vehicles featuring the beta version of full self-driving software. The recall is based on the risk that the software may malfunction and cause a vehicle to crash.

Twitter’s Unpaid Bills

Piling onto Musk’s problems, as per a WSJ report, Twitter is facing a rising number of lawsuits. They allege that the Musk-owned social media company has not paid its bills totaling more than $14 million plus interest.

Of the nine lawsuits demanding money from Twitter, three involve office space, which includes the San Francisco headquarters. The landlord claims that Twitter failed to pay almost $6.8 million in rent for December and January. 

What is the Prediction for Tesla Stock?

The constant recalls and accidents raise questions about the credibility of Tesla. Further, the company has been facing setbacks in China as demand continues to remain unsatisfactory.  Nevertheless, the launch of CyberTruck later this year is expected to be one of the company’s growth drivers.  

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 22 Buys, six Holds, and three Sells. The average price target of $202.46 implies downside potential of 2.8%. TSLA shares have rallied 92.7% since the start of this year.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla vs. NIO: 2 Top EV Stocks Charging Higher
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla vs. NIO: 2 Top EV Stocks Charging Higher
2d ago
NIO
TSLA
Tesla mulls offer for Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg reports
SGML
TSLA
Tesla mulls offer for Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg reports
SGML
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla vs. NIO: 2 Top EV Stocks Charging Higher
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla vs. NIO: 2 Top EV Stocks Charging Higher
2d ago
NIO
TSLA
Tesla mulls offer for Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg reports
The FlyTesla mulls offer for Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg reports
3d ago
SGML
TSLA
Tesla mulls offer for Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg reports
The FlyTesla mulls offer for Sigma Lithium, Bloomberg reports
3d ago
SGML
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >