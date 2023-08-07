Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slips after CFO Steps Down

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO, Zach Kirkhorn, has unexpectedly stepped down, leaving the position after steering the electric car giant for over four years. As Elon Musk’s right-hand man, Kirkhorn played a crucial role in turning Tesla’s lofty dreams into tangible success. Following his departure, Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Taneja has been named as his successor. Having been pivotal in transforming Tesla’s financial trajectory and operational efficiency, Kirkhorn’s legacy is undisputed.

Acknowledging his journey at Tesla in a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Kirkhorn expressed immense pride and gratitude, particularly towards Musk. Joining the company during challenging times, Kirkhorn’s tenure witnessed Tesla’s evolution from a niche carmaker grappling with the Model 3 sedan launch to its current industry-leading position.

A look at the past five trading days for TSLA stock shows that investors aren’t thrilled about today’s announcement. Indeed, shares fell almost 4% at the time of writing. As a result, investors are now down 4.36% during this timeframe.

