Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Slashes Vehicle Prices in Japan

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are inching upward today after it slashed vehicle prices in Japan, according to Reuters. The price cuts, in the low single-digit percentage, are for the company’s Model 3 and Y offerings. Further, the company noted that the price cuts make the Model 3 the most affordable it has ever been in Japan.

At the same time, Tesla has not changed the prices for Model S and Model X in the country. In another development, social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is getting ready to challenge Elon Musk-owned Twitter with its rival app, Threads.

Given the massive user base, Meta already enjoys on its multiple platforms, Threads could quickly rise to challenge Twitter in the coming periods!

Overall, the Street has a $226.04 consensus price target on Tesla alongside a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 154% over the past six months alone.

