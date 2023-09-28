Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Outsells Competition in EV Sales

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Outsells Competition in EV Sales
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Outsells Competition in EV Sales

Story Highlights

Tesla sold more vehicles in the first half of 2023 than the combined sales of competing automakers. The company sold 325,291 vehicles in the U.S. in 1H23.

EV (Electric Vehicle) titan Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is miles ahead of its competitors. The company sold more vehicles than the combined sales of competing automakers in the EV space, according to an analysis by Reuters

Per the report, Tesla achieved sales of 325,291 vehicles in the U.S. in the initial six months of 2023. In comparison, Tesla’s total 19 competitors, which include General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), among others, sold 214,542 EVs during the same time. 

Tesla’s dominance in the EV sector is due to multiple factors. Some of them include its cutting-edge technology, advanced battery systems, expansive network of superchargers, top-tier production capabilities, and brand reorganization. Additionally, Tesla boasts industry-leading margins, which allows it to aggressively play with pricing to sell more vehicles and uphold its leadership in the EV space. 

Further, the ongoing UAW (United Auto Workers) strike will likely drive up labor costs for General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). This implies that Tesla will have additional room to lower its average prices further and sell more cars.

As Tesla maintains its leadership in the EV space, let’s look at what Wall Street analysts recommend for its shares.

Is Tesla a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Tesla’s long-term prospects. Further, its competitors are grappling with higher costs and lower volumes, making it challenging for them to erode Tesla’s dominance. 

However, Tesla is reducing prices to push volumes, adding pressure to its margins and keeping analysts cautiously optimistic in the near term. With 11 Buy, 12 Hold, and four Sell recommendations, Tesla stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. 

Tesla stock has gained over 95% year-to-date. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $272.71 implies 13.39% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Musk Warns: UAW Demands Could Drive Automakers to Bankruptcy
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Musk Warns: UAW Demands Could Drive Automakers to Bankruptcy
19h ago
F
GM
Morgan Stanley expects further EV ‘pauses’ from Ford, other OEMs
The FlyMorgan Stanley expects further EV ‘pauses’ from Ford, other OEMs
2d ago
F
GM
Ford suspends work on Michigan battery plant, NYT reports
The FlyFord suspends work on Michigan battery plant, NYT reports
2d ago
F
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >