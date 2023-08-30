Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Its New Supercomputer

Elon Musk is not just in the car business; he’s making a formidable mark in the AI realm. Indeed, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer pointed out that EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is launching a $300 million AI computing cluster equipped with a staggering 10,000 Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) H100 GPUs. Schafer highlighted that this powerhouse is even mightier than the third most powerful supercomputer globally.

While Nvidia anchors the hardware and software foundations for AI computing, Musk is utilizing their tech to pioneer what he envisions as the ultimate AI breakthrough – autonomous vehicles. To make this dream a reality, Musk’s latest AI cluster focuses on training and refining the software to speed up its development.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 12 Buys, 13 Holds, and five Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average price target of $257.75 per share implies 2.5% upside potential.

