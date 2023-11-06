Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hikes Wages of German Workers; Avoids Union Woes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hikes Wages of German Workers; Avoids Union Woes
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hikes Wages of German Workers; Avoids Union Woes

Story Highlights

Tesla has announced wage hikes for its German workers amid increasing pressure from the IG Metall union.

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is hiking the wages of 11,000 factory workers in Germany by 4% effective this month, the Wall Street Journal reported. The announcement was made by Tesla executives during CEO Elon Musk’s visit last week. The move comes at a time when the company is facing increasing pressure from the prominent IG Metall union in Germany to agree to a collective bargaining agreement governing wages like other automakers in the country.

Tesla Avoids Union Troubles

Aside from the immediate hike, Tesla will also pay a bonus of €1,500 to offset the impact of high inflation. Further, the company plans to raise annual wages by an additional €2,500 for employees in production. Through these steps, Musk is trying to avoid IG Metall’s aggressive push for unionization. The German union had previously alleged that Tesla’s pay lagged industry standards by about 20%.

Tesla, whose CEO Musk is known for his anti-union stance, is currently facing a strike in Sweden due to its refusal to consider a collective labor agreement. The Sweden union, IF Metall, said that it wants workers at Tesla to have the “same decent and safe working conditions” as workers at other auto companies in Sweden.

In general, workers in the U.S., Canada, and Europe have been demanding higher wages and better facilities, given the soaring inflation. Recently, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached tentative deals with Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), ending intense strikes that significantly impacted the operations of the Detroit car makers.

While Musk contends that Tesla pays higher compensation than rivals, there are concerns that unionization of Tesla workers in the U.S. and Europe would lead to high labor costs and put further pressure on margins at a time when they are already declining due to the company’s aggressive price cuts.

What is the Target Price for Tesla Stock?  

With 14 Buys, 14 Holds, and five Sells, Tesla scores Wall Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $252.61 implies about 15% upside potential. Tesla shares have rallied 79% year-to-date despite an 11% pullback over the past month due to concerns about the company’s declining margins amid intense competition and macro pressures.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Hikes Wages of German Workers; Avoids Union Woes
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

GM Stock (NYSE:GM): Is the Bottom in after Historic UAW Deal?
Stock Analysis & IdeasGM Stock (NYSE:GM): Is the Bottom in after Historic UAW Deal?
2d ago
F
GM
Ford shuts down VIIZR, roughly 40 people laid off, TechCrunch says
The FlyFord shuts down VIIZR, roughly 40 people laid off, TechCrunch says
3d ago
F
CRM
Just Like Stellantis, Barclays Believes Ford and GM Stocks Are Both Buys
Stock Analysis & IdeasJust Like Stellantis, Barclays Believes Ford and GM Stocks Are Both Buys
4d ago
F
GM
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >