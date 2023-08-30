Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Fiddles While Detroit Carmakers Burn With Labor Trouble

It’s been a strange few years for auto makers of every stripe, whether they be electric vehicle stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), or major legacy automakers like Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) or Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). And now, as those same legacy automakers face a potential labor strike, Tesla can quietly cruise on forward, gaining ground and market share while the legacy makers fight unions. Yet despite this, only Stellantis was down fractionally in Wednesday afternoon’s trading, while the other three were up, to different degrees of fractionality.

Negotiations between the United Auto Workers and the main legacy auto makers have stalled, at last report, making a strike on September 14 seem all the more likely. Worse yet for auto makers, Canada’s equivalent of the UAW, Unifor, has also authorized strikes, which will ultimately hurt the legacy makers that much more.

It’s fairly easy to see why negotiations have stalled; the UAW’s demands start with a 46% pay hike over the next four years, as well as a 32 hour work week—pay, however, would remain for the equivalent of a 40-hour week—healthcare for retirees, bigger pensions, and more. Such largess would increase the auto makers’ expenses substantially, though the UAW asserts that the profits the legacy makers have brought in would more than cover the costs associated with the UAW’s contract. Meanwhile, Tesla doesn’t seem to have such problems, yet. Though if the UAW wins, it’s easy to wonder how long before everyone else wants a deal that sweet.

Meanwhile, the extent to which today’s action impacted stocks makes for an interesting study. While Tesla got off lightest, and was actually up most for at least one point in Wednesday afternoon’s trading, it also has the smallest upside potential. With an average price target of $257.75, it has only a 0.04% upside potential. Meanwhile, General Motors has the largest upside potential. Its $50.33 average price target gives it an upside potential of 50.08%.

