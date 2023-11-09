Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does it Again! Bumps Up Prices in China

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does it Again! Bumps Up Prices in China
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does it Again! Bumps Up Prices in China

Story Highlights

Tesla is raising the prices on the long-range versions of domestically manufactured Models 3 and Y in China.

Electric vehicle (EV) king Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is doing it again. This time Tesla is bumping up prices on select models in China. Prices of the long-range versions of Model 3 and Model Y are increasing by RMB 1,500 and RMB 2,500, respectively, effective today. Both these models are built in-house at China’s Gigafactory Shanghai.

With the price increase in effect, Tesla’s long-range Model 3’s basic version will now cost RMB 297,400. Similarly, the Long Range Model Y’s basic version will become expensive from today, costing RMB 302,400. Moreover, the prices of standard-range versions of both models are also expected to shoot up soon. The speculation is meant to push customers to buy the EVs in anticipation of increased prices.

As per the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla delivered 72,115 China-made EVs in October, marginally higher than in October 2022, but significantly lower than those sold in September 2023.

Is Tesla a Buy or Sell?

On November 8, HSBC analyst Mike Tyndall initiated coverage of TSLA with a Sell rating and price target of $146 (34.3% downside potential). Tyndall is discouraged about the fact that Tesla is aiming to focus more on “robots, autonomous vehicles, energy storage, and super-computers” in the future. Although Tesla’s EVs drive most of the revenues currently, the prospects remain bleak, he added.

Other analysts too are cautious about Tesla’s stock trajectory. On TipRanks, TSLA has a Hold consensus rating based on 14 Buys, 14 Holds, and six Sell ratings. Also, the average Tesla price forecast of $248.93 implies 12.1% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, TSLA stock has exploded 105.5%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Does it Again! Bumps Up Prices in China
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Tesla at $220: Morgan Stanley Looks for the Next Price Move
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla at $220: Morgan Stanley Looks for the Next Price Move
15h ago
TSLA
Tesla call buyer realizes 34% same-day gains
The FlyTesla call buyer realizes 34% same-day gains
18h ago
TSLA
Is Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
1d ago
LCID
RIVN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >