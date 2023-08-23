Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Dips Amid Lowered Output Target at German Facility

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Dips Amid Lowered Output Target at German Facility
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Dips Amid Lowered Output Target at German Facility

Story Highlights

EV major Tesla has lowered its vehicle output target at its plant in Germany. Only weeks ago, it unveiled plans to increase production capacity at the plant.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are under pressure today due to reports that the EV pioneer has lowered its output target at its German plant owing to sluggish production, according to Reuters.

The company has reduced the output target at the Gruenheide plant to 4,350 vehicles per week for July and August and is possibly planning to lower it further. In comparison, the plant produced 5,000 vehicles in March.

Furthermore, according to a Business Insider report, the company had aimed for a production of 870 vehicles a day in July and August but managed to produce only 602 vehicles on July 25. Since then, it has scaled back the production target to only 750 vehicles a day.

In recent times, Tesla has implemented multiple price cuts across major markets, offered discounts and incentives to clear inventory, and introduced cheaper vehicle versions amid stiffening competition and rising economic turmoil. Last month, the company unveiled plans to expand production capacity at its Gruenheide facility to one million vehicles a day but has not offered a timeline.

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas has reiterated a Hold rating on the EV major alongside a $250 price target. Canaccord Genuity’s George Gianarikas is more optimistic, giving the stock a Buy rating alongside a $293 price target.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $253.77 on Tesla, accompanied by a Hold consensus rating.  Shares of the company have surged nearly 114% year-to-date.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): It’s Probably Time to Take Profits
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): It’s Probably Time to Take Profits
12h ago
GM
TSLA
VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Doubles as Volatility Surges
VFS
RIVN
Baird Analyst’s Bullish Rating Sparks Optimism About Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): It’s Probably Time to Take Profits
Stock Analysis & IdeasTesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA): It’s Probably Time to Take Profits
12h ago
GM
TSLA
VinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Doubles as Volatility Surges
Market NewsVinFast (NASDAQ:VFS) Doubles as Volatility Surges
18h ago
VFS
RIVN
Baird Analyst’s Bullish Rating Sparks Optimism About Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)
Market NewsBaird Analyst’s Bullish Rating Sparks Optimism About Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)
24h ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >