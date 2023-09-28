tiprankstipranks
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Chipotle Sued for Workplace Harassment by EEOC
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Chipotle Sued for Workplace Harassment by EEOC

Story Highlights

Tesla and Chipotle Mexican Grill are sued by the EEOC over workplace harassment.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which alleges that the EV giant permitted rampant racial harassment against its black workforce in Fremont, California. The suit details black employees enduring racial abuse, with discriminatory slurs and symbols found even on new vehicles. Additionally, the EEOC claims that Tesla retaliated against those who spoke up against the racial hostility.

In another lawsuit, the EEOC is targeting Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), asserting that the fast-food chain violated federal law at its Lenexa, Kansas outlet. The suit reveals that a manager harassed a teen employee for donning a hijab. Despite her complaints, the company took no action, culminating in the manager forcibly removing part of her hijab. Feeling cornered, the young worker eventually resigned.

Is TSLA Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 12 Buys, 12 Holds, and four Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average price target of $272.71 per share implies 10.7% upside potential.

Disclosure

