Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Another Price Hike

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Another Price Hike

Story Highlights

Tesla reportedly raised the prices of its vehicles for the third time this year. The first hike happened a few days after the business released its first-quarter financial results in April.

 

Reportedly, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has raised prices for some of its vehicles for the second time this month after a flurry of price reductions beginning in January. The new prices are eligible for U.S. customers.

This time, the business raised the prices for all Model S, X, and Y EV variants; however, the Model 3 pricing was left unchanged. Despite this, the costs are still lower than they were in January 2023.

Prior to the price rises this month, the company had raised the prices of its high-end Model S and X in April. These price hikes are probably going to make buyers more unsure about future price increases, which will increase demand for these automobiles.

It’s important to note that the price increases occurred after Tesla released its first-quarter earnings on April 19. At the earnings call, Tesla said that it prefer sales volume growth over margin growth. However, investors’ worries over declining margins led to a roughly 10% drop in the price of TSLA shares.

Recent Developments

In an unexpected move yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he had hired a new CEO for Twitter. Further, to create excitement among investors, he avoided giving a name but did say, “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that NBCUniversal’s advertising head, Linda Yaccarino, is in discussions to accept the position.

Are Tesla Shares a Good Buy?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, 11 Holds, and four Sells. The average price target of $203.64 implies upside potential of 18.3% from the current level.

Investors looking to invest in this major stock might want to follow Robert W. Baird analyst Ben Kallo. Based on TipRanks’ data, he is the most accurate analyst for Tesla stock. Replicating Kallo’s position for one year would result in 59.3% of transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 23.78% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Musk Crowns New Chief Twit, Tesla Shares Jump
Market NewsMusk Crowns New Chief Twit, Tesla Shares Jump
11h ago
TSLA
ROKU, TSLA, or SQ: Which Growth Stock is the Best Pick?
SQ
ROKU
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Kicks Off Its Lithium-Refining Journey
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Musk Crowns New Chief Twit, Tesla Shares Jump
Market NewsMusk Crowns New Chief Twit, Tesla Shares Jump
11h ago
TSLA
ROKU, TSLA, or SQ: Which Growth Stock is the Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasROKU, TSLA, or SQ: Which Growth Stock is the Best Pick?
1d ago
SQ
ROKU
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Kicks Off Its Lithium-Refining Journey
Market NewsTesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Kicks Off Its Lithium-Refining Journey
3d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >