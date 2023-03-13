Tesla Down after Analyst Downgrade

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Tesla Down after Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were down in morning trading on Monday after the EV major was downgraded by top-rated Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache to a Hold from a Buy.

The analyst warned that the collapse of SVB will take time to resolve and availability of credit is likely to tighten. Lache outlined the macro challenges facing the company while remaining positive about its long-term business prospects.

Lache commented, “We believe there’s risk that tech spending will slow down even faster, and there will be larger layoffs. With respect to Tesla and Auto stocks, we don’t believe that a precise view on the Macro outcome is possible at this point in time. Autos are durable goods, and their purchases are deferred when consumers feel less financially secure.”

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about TSLA stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 20 Buys, 10 Holds and three Sells.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla faces ‘criminal’ allegations over Berlin Gigafactory, Electrek reports
The FlyTesla faces ‘criminal’ allegations over Berlin Gigafactory, Electrek reports
3d ago
TSLA
TD Cowen basic materials analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
TSLA
Tesla Looks at East Asia to Mitigate Battery Woes
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla faces ‘criminal’ allegations over Berlin Gigafactory, Electrek reports
The FlyTesla faces ‘criminal’ allegations over Berlin Gigafactory, Electrek reports
3d ago
TSLA
TD Cowen basic materials analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyTD Cowen basic materials analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
3d ago
TSLA
Tesla Looks at East Asia to Mitigate Battery Woes
Market NewsTesla Looks at East Asia to Mitigate Battery Woes
3d ago
TSLA
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >