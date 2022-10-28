Terex Shares (NYSE:TEX) Rally after Beating Earnings Expectations

Shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) are up over 4% today. This can be attributed to its earnings report for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.20, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.04 per share.

Sales increased by 12.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.12 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Looking forward, management expects revenue to be approximately $4.3 billion and EPS to range between $3.80 to $4.20 for Fiscal Year 2022.

Is TEX Stock a Good Buy?

TEX has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, four Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months. The average TEX stock price target of $42.45 implies 10.84% upside potential.

