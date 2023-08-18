Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) Slips despite Analyst Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) Slips despite Analyst Upgrade
Market News

Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) Slips despite Analyst Upgrade

Story Highlights

Tencent gets some new love from Barclays, but it’s not enough to turn share prices around going into the weekend.

Things should have gone better than they did for Chinese stock Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) in Friday afternoon’s trading. But even some new love from an analyst over what Tencent has been doing with its video gaming markets wasn’t enough to convince investors to buy in. Instead, investors fled, leaving Tencent down 2.53% in Friday’s trading.

The word came in from a slate of Barclays analysts, who upgraded their position on Tencent from “equal weight” to “overweight,” and also posted a new price target of $50. Barclays pointed to Tencent’s revenue growth, which was up 11% over 2022’s second quarter figures. While some parts of the earnings report could have used a little help—mostly in revenue, which came in significantly short of analyst expectations—several parts delivered excellent results, like substantially improved earnings per share figures.

Another point that bedeviled Tencent was its domestic video game adoption rate. Such figures should be improving, as the Chinese crackdown on domestic video gaming finished in late 2022. There might be some overhang, especially if Chinese citizens are particularly distrustful of their government, but there are also signs the market is starting to come back on its own. In fact, Tencent directly created one of those signs itself; recent reports from VGC News say that Tencent will be hitting the upcoming Gamescom show in Germany with a new installment of its “Delta Force” FPS game. A teaser trailer is already out.

Also losing hope in Tencent, however, are hedge funds. Hedge funds currently stand at a confidence rating of “neutral” after having sold 32,200 shares last quarter. This is also the fourth consecutive quarter they have sold off Tencent stock after a massive sell-off a year ago that saw hedge funds reduce their exposure by over 99.2%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >