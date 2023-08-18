Tech Stocks Join Protest Against Indian PC Import Curbs

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Tech Stocks Join Protest Against Indian PC Import Curbs
Market News

Tech Stocks Join Protest Against Indian PC Import Curbs

Story Highlights

Apple, Intel and HP are just three names taking on the Indian government over hardware import issues.

There’s a growing coalition of tech stocks out there taking up arms—of the rhetorical and economic varieties, of course—against a recent move from the Indian government to restrict the flow of certain technologies into the country. Major names from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to HP (NASDAQ:HPC) are all on board and out to tackle India’s newest move. It’s actually done all three some good today, as each is up fractionally in Friday afternoon’s trading.

Eight separate U.S trade groups have come together to petition the U.S government to ask India to alter its stance on tech imports. That stance features a new licensing requirement for imports of laptops, tablets, servers, data center parts, personal computers, and more. That’s set to start November first, so the coalition of the technological is out to get the new requirements revoked before they can cause some serious headache in the midst of what should have been a major market. The new requirements are actually in effect right now, but there’s a three-month grace period that’s been included so that those who aren’t following the new requirements can get up to speed.

The Indian government, according to reports from TechCrunch, has been working to develop its own internal manufacturing of smart devices and computing equipment. So, not surprisingly, one of the first things it would do is make it harder for imports to succeed. Back in May, the Modi government set up a $2 billion program designed to encourage local businesses to put together all those things that are now largely restricted from entry. That’s better than double the original program designed to do the same, which was backed up by $892 million. It’s a great move for Indian commerce, of course, but it doesn’t exactly help the big established names from getting in on the major market that is Indian personal computing and data center operations.

Fighting back against the new Indian plans has helped all involved, but some more so than others. While HP had the highest gains today, it’s also the farthest back. It’s considered a Hold by analyst consensus, and its $29.56 average price target gives it a 4.92% downside risk. Meanwhile, Apple is a Moderate Buy, and comes with a 19.41% upside potential on its $208.13 average price target.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Latest News Feed

More Market News >