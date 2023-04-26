tiprankstipranks
Market News

TDOC Jumps on Quarterly Results

Shares of Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) gained in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$0.42, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.50 per share. Sales increased by 11.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $629.24 million. This beat analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million.

Management offered some projections for both the second quarter and the full year. Second-quarter revenue is expected between $635 million and $660 million, well within consensus projections of $642.72 million. However, EPS is expected to be between -$0.45 and -$0.55 per share, well below the consensus expectation of -$0.37.

For the 2023 full year, revenue is projected between $2.575 billion and $2.675 billion, well within the $2.61 billion projected. Meanwhile, EPS is expected to be between -$1.25 and -$1.70 per share, which is within consensus projections calling for -$1.31 per share.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $29.53 on Teladoc, implying 14.37% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Teladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesTeladoc Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
31m ago
TDOC
Teladoc call volume above normal and directionally bullish
TDOC
Butterfly Network appoints Joseph DeVivo as CEO
BFLY
TDOC
More TDOC Latest News >

