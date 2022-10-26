Taysha Drops on Stock Offering

Gene therapy company Taysha Gene Therapies’ (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares are tanking in the pre-market session today on the announcement of an underwritten public offering of $30 million.

All the shares on offer are being sold by Taysha and underwriters will have the option to acquire an additional 15% of shares at the same terms over the next 30 days.

The development comes fresh on the heels of Taysha announcing a major deal with Astellas Pharma that will see the latter making a $50 million strategic investment in Taysha for a 15% stake.

Read full Disclosure