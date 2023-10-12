Target (NYSE:TGT) Rises on BofA Upgrade

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Target (NYSE:TGT) Rises on BofA Upgrade
Market News

Target (NYSE:TGT) Rises on BofA Upgrade

Story Highlights

BofA estimates that the company will see increased activities in its physical and online stores in the next few months.

Bank of America analysts, led by Robert Ohmes, upgraded Target (NYSE:TGT) to Buy from Neutral and increased its price target from $120 to $135. The analyst estimates that the company will see increased activities in its physical and online stores over the next few months. TGT shares traded higher in Thursday’s session as a result of the news. 

According to Ohmes, the recent sell-off of the stock makes for a buying opportunity, in addition to the company’s business upsides. “With the stock trading at just 12x 2yr forward earnings, we believe the risk/reward outlook has improved and see catalysts that could drive upside,” the analyst said in a note.

He estimates that foot traffic to Target stores will see a possible 5% increase in the last six months of the year. Likewise, Ohmes pointed to an increase in the company’s app as a sign that digital traffic will also see an uptick. In addition, he also listed Target Circle Week, the addition of Starbucks, increased sales from drive-up customers, and better online shopping experience as drivers of digital traffic. 

However, the analyst noted the downside risks the company faces, including margin pressures from labor costs, investments, and the rapid growth of smaller competitors. Similarly, Ohmes mentioned that the company may face aggressive competition from rivals. 

Is TGT a Strong Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TGT stock based on 13 Buys, 16 Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average TGT price target of $146.21 per share implies a 31.86% upside potential.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Target call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyTarget call volume above normal and directionally bullish
2d ago
TGT
Target upgraded, Beyond Meat downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The FlyTarget upgraded, Beyond Meat downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
2d ago
V
FI
Target upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
The FlyTarget upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
2d ago
TGT
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >