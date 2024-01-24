Target Hospitality Announces Executive Team Reshuffle and New CFO

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Eric T. Kalamaras and Target Hospitality Corp. mutually agreed on his departure as CFO on January 22, 2024, to pursue other interests, with no disagreements on company matters. Jason Vlacich was promoted to CFO and Chief Accounting Officer with a revised compensation package including a $410,000 base salary and additional incentives. Simultaneously, Troy Schrenk was elevated to Senior Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Commercial Officer, with an increased salary of $400,000 and further rewards. Further details on these new agreements will be disclosed in the future.

For further insights into TH corporate activity, check out TipRanks’ Insiders Trading Activity page.