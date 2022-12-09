Take-Two Stock Notches Up after Citigroup Initiates Coverage

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Take-Two Stock Notches Up after Citigroup Initiates Coverage

The video game market has had it rough this year, with many major titles delayed until 2023 or possibly beyond. Yet individual firms are faring reasonably well. Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) notched up around 1% in Friday’s trading after Citigroup (NYSE:C) started coverage on the stock.

Citi, via analyst Jason Bazinet, declared Take-Two a Hold and gave it a price target of $105. That represents upside potential of about 3%, given the company’s current share price. Despite this, Bazinet noted that, overall, the company has a “bright” future. Bazinet pointed to longer-term projections that suggested recovery from potential losses in Fiscal Year 2024.

Short-term projections don’t exactly look good for Take-Two. Revenue projections were revised downward 20 times in the last three months. Worse yet, earnings per share figures have seen 21 downward revisions in that same time span.

One of the biggest issues for Take-Two, Bazinet noted, was its purchase of Zynga. Zynga was a major feature in the mobile gaming sector, and mobile gaming spiked during the pandemic.

Reports noted that time spent on mobile gaming was up 15.9% between 2019 and 2020. Yet those gains slipped significantly as pandemic restrictions lost ground. Mobile gaming fell 9% in the latest period measured.

Despite this, analysts mostly part company with Bazinet’s projections. Take-Two is considered a Strong Buy right now by analyst consensus estimates. Its current average price target of $137.10 implies 34.36% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on C

Citi initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
The FlyCiti initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
1d ago
C
Citi sees Q4 trading revenue growth about 10%
C
Wall Street banks consider bonus cuts up to 30%, Bloomberg reports
C
BAC
More C Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on C

Citi initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
The FlyCiti initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
1d ago
C
Citi sees Q4 trading revenue growth about 10%
The FlyCiti sees Q4 trading revenue growth about 10%
2d ago
C
Wall Street banks consider bonus cuts up to 30%, Bloomberg reports
The FlyWall Street banks consider bonus cuts up to 30%, Bloomberg reports
7d ago
C
BAC
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >