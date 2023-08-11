Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE:TSM) July Net Revenue Contracts By ~5% Over the Prior Year

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE:TSM) July Net Revenue Contracts By ~5% Over the Prior Year
Market News

Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE:TSM) July Net Revenue Contracts By ~5% Over the Prior Year

Story Highlights

Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor has seen its July net revenue decline by nearly 5% over the prior year. At the same time, it continues to take major investment strides in Europe.

Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE:TSM) net revenue in the month of July rose by 13.6% sequentially to NT$177.62 billion. Compared to the previous year though, the company witnessed a 4.9% decline in its net revenue.

Further, the chip behemoth has seen its top-line contract by nearly 3.7% so far this year. Earlier this week, TSM also announced a joint venture with Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors to invest in European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC).

The joint effort, aimed at providing advanced semiconductor manufacturing, is a major step toward setting up a 300mm fab. The planned facility is anticipated to have a 40,000 300mm wafer production capacity.

Taiwan Semi will own a 70% stake in the joint venture with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2024. Impressively, the facility is expected to see a total investment of 10 billion euros and will be operated by Taiwan Semi.  

Overall, the Street has a $125 consensus price target on TSM alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating.  This implies a nearly 32% potential upside in the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semi (TSM) Discloses Q1 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
DividendsTaiwan Semi (TSM) Discloses Q1 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
1d ago
TSM
TSMC to build multibillion euro chip factory in Germany
TSM
TSMC, NXP Semiconductors, others form semiconductor manufacturing JV
TSM
NXPI
More TSM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semi (TSM) Discloses Q1 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
DividendsTaiwan Semi (TSM) Discloses Q1 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
1d ago
TSM
TSMC to build multibillion euro chip factory in Germany
The FlyTSMC to build multibillion euro chip factory in Germany
3d ago
TSM
TSMC, NXP Semiconductors, others form semiconductor manufacturing JV
The FlyTSMC, NXP Semiconductors, others form semiconductor manufacturing JV
3d ago
TSM
NXPI
More TSM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >