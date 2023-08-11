Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE:TSM) July Net Revenue Contracts By ~5% Over the Prior Year

Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE:TSM) net revenue in the month of July rose by 13.6% sequentially to NT$177.62 billion. Compared to the previous year though, the company witnessed a 4.9% decline in its net revenue.

Further, the chip behemoth has seen its top-line contract by nearly 3.7% so far this year. Earlier this week, TSM also announced a joint venture with Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors to invest in European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC).

The joint effort, aimed at providing advanced semiconductor manufacturing, is a major step toward setting up a 300mm fab. The planned facility is anticipated to have a 40,000 300mm wafer production capacity.

Taiwan Semi will own a 70% stake in the joint venture with construction expected to begin in the second half of 2024. Impressively, the facility is expected to see a total investment of 10 billion euros and will be operated by Taiwan Semi.

Overall, the Street has a $125 consensus price target on TSM alongside a Strong Buy consensus rating. This implies a nearly 32% potential upside in the stock.

