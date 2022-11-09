Taboola Delivers Q3 Beat But Trims Guidance

Online recommendations provider Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has reported better-than-expected third-quarter numbers but trimmed its outlook.

Revenue declined 1.9% year-over-year to $332.5 million but managed to come in ahead of expectations by ~$10.4 million. EPS at $0.04, on the other hand, was a surprise over the Street’s estimates of a $0.12 net loss per share.

Further, the company is making investments in e-Commerce, Taboola News, and Taboola Header Bidding which provides it a footprint in newer markets.

The Taboola Header Bidding is now utilized by more than 50 publishers globally and Taboola News remains on path to exceeding $50 million in revenues this year.

Impressively, Taboola News is now clocking a triple-digit growth rate. For 2022, the company now expects revenue to range between $1.388 million and $1.404 million. It had earlier guided for revenue between $1.434 million and $1.474 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing between $152 million and $160 million. Taboola shares have tanked nearly 83% over the past 52 weeks.

