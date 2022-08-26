tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally

Story Highlights

The unique collaboration between T-Mobile and SpaceX to provide mobile phone connectivity in the dead zones globally would benefit all stakeholders equally. Let us learn more about this association and its impact.

Wireless services provider T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has teamed up with Elon Musk-owned Space Exploration Technologies Corp. in a project to extend communication services in remote areas with no mobile connectivity. This project was announced by T-Mobile’s CEO, Mike Sievert, and SpaceX founder at an event held on Thursday in Boca Chica, Texas.

In a tweet, the SpaceX founder said, “Starlink V2, launching next year, will transmit direct to mobile phones, eliminating dead zones worldwide.”

The companies will use Starlink satellites (second-generation) as cell phone towers in space and T-Mobile’s bandwidth (the mid-band PCS spectrum) as connectivity sources to cover dead zones globally.

Initially, this experiment will be limited to T-Mobile users in Hawaii, the lower 48 states, Puerto Rico, Alaska, and remote offshore locations. This service will equip them with services like text messaging, the use of some messaging apps, and MMS. Voice services through Starlink will follow later.   

It is worth mentioning that the companies would require adequate regulatory permissions from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their proposed initiatives.

What Is SpaceX Starlink?

Starlink is a network of satellites deployed in low Earth orbit by SpaceX. As of July 2022, Starlink has nearly 3,000 satellites, which it uses to provide internet services globally.

California-based SpaceX wishes to launch another 30,000 Starlink satellites in the years ahead. The company is awaiting approvals from the FCC for the same. In addition to satellite communications, SpaceX has expertise in manufacturing spacecraft and providing space launch services.

Is T-Mobile Stock a Buy, Sell or Hold Now?

T-Mobile stock appears to be an attractive Buy for prospective investors. Analysts covered by TipRanks are unanimously optimistic about the prospects of this $184.4-billion company, which commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys.

TMUS’ average price target of $174.53 represents an upside of 18.67% from the current level. Notably, the highest price forecast is $200 at 36% upside potential, while the lowest price target of $159 mirrors an 8.1% upside.

Shares of TMUS have grown 28.5% since the start of 2022. On Thursday, the stock gained 1.2% to close at $147.07.

The company’s growth story is also underpinned by a 24.35% increase in the total estimated visits (or up 62.69% for unique visitors) to the company’s website since the beginning of 2022. Further, quarter-to-date visits (total) have increased 19.83% year-over-year while advancing 58.84% for unique visitors.

Financial bloggers are 85% Bullish on TMUS versus the sector average of 66%. Retail investors on TipRanks have a Positive stance on TMUS stock. They have increased their exposure to the company by 1.9% in the last 30 days.

Concluding Remarks

The success of this project would ensure proper mobile connectivity in the remotest areas of the world, even in times of natural disasters. Also, the companies’ desire to share their technology with other wireless service providers across the globe would be in the best interest of mobile phone users. For SpaceX, the success of the project would be a big win, while the same for T-Mobile would open gates for new sources of revenue.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile Stock Looks Unstoppable, Even in the Face of Recession
Stock Analysis & IdeasT-Mobile Stock Looks Unstoppable, Even in the Face of Recession
23d ago
TMUS
Apple, T-Mobile Join Hands to Help Small Businesses
AAPL
TMUS
These 2 Tech Winners Could Reach New Highs, Says Jim Cramer
SGEN
TMUS
More TMUS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile Stock Looks Unstoppable, Even in the Face of Recession
Stock Analysis & IdeasT-Mobile Stock Looks Unstoppable, Even in the Face of Recession
23d ago
TMUS
Apple, T-Mobile Join Hands to Help Small Businesses
Market NewsApple, T-Mobile Join Hands to Help Small Businesses
1M ago
AAPL
TMUS
These 2 Tech Winners Could Reach New Highs, Says Jim Cramer
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese 2 Tech Winners Could Reach New Highs, Says Jim Cramer
2M ago
SGEN
TMUS
More TMUS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously
TSLA
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Staring at $170M Charge over Russian Operations Wind Down
C
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys the Dip
INTC
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Surged Yesterday
PINS
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Soars on Amazon Deal
PLUG
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Q4-Earnings Results and Forecast Send Shares Lower
AFRM
Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
MRVL
More Market News >