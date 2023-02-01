tiprankstipranks
Market News

T-Mobile Down after Q4 Revenues Miss Estimates

Shares of T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS)  fell in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the telecom giant’s Q4 revenues of $20.2 billion saw a decline of 2.5% year-over-year and missed estimates by $390 million.

Earnings per share came in at $1.18, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.07 per share.

The company reported a record high of postpaid net account additions of 314,000 and 1.4 million in Q4 and FY22, respectively while its service revenues reached another record high of $15.5 billion in Q4.

Looking forward, management now expects FY23 core adjusted EBITDA to grow at 10% at the mid-point and range between $28.7 billion and $29.2 billion while free cash flow is projected to increase by around 75% at the mid-point and range from $13.1 billion to $13.6 billion.

Overall, Wall Street analysts remain bullish about TMUS stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and one Hold.

More News & Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile price target raised to $176 from $174 at Citi
The FlyT-Mobile price target raised to $176 from $174 at Citi
2d ago
TMUS
T Mobile put volume heavy and directionally bearish
TMUS
T-Mobile price target raised to $172 from $166 at RBC Capital
TMUS
More TMUS Latest News >

