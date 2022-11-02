Super Micro Soars on Superb Q1

Shares of IT solutions provider Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are soaring higher today on the back of its first-quarter performance.

Revenue surged 79.6% year-over-year to $1.85 billion, outperforming estimates by $130 million. EPS at $3.42 too, surged past estimates by $0.88.

Impressively, this was SMCI’s seventh consecutive quarter of accelerating year-over-year growth. The company’s green computing and Total IT Solutions continue to win market acceptance.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2023, SMCI now expects revenue to land between $6.5 billion and $7.5 billion. EPS is estimated between $9 and $11.30.

Read full Disclosure