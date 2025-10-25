Super Micro Computer Stock (SMCI): Here’s How Top Analysts Reacted to Weak Q1 Revenue Update

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Super Micro Computer Stock (SMCI): Here’s How Top Analysts Reacted to Weak Q1 Revenue Update

Story Highlights

Top analysts gave mixed reactions to Super Micro Computer’s weak Q1 FY26 revenue update.

Super Micro Computer Stock (SMCI): Here’s How Top Analysts Reacted to Weak Q1 Revenue Update

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock tanked 8.7% on Thursday after the artificial intelligence (AI) server maker provided a weak preliminary update for the first quarter of Fiscal 2026. SMCI now expects to report $5 billion in revenue for Q1 FY26, down from its previous guidance of $6 billion to $7 billion. Top Raymond James analyst retained a Buy rating following the Q1 update, while Mizuho analyst preferred to be on the sidelines. Let’s discuss the reactions of these Wall Street experts.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Meanwhile, Super Micro explained that its Q1 revenue miss was due to deliveries pushed from Q1 to Q2 FY26 as customers upgrade their designs. SMCI reassured investors that customer demand is accelerating, and the company is gaining AI share. SMCI reiterated its FY26 revenue outlook of at least $33 billion, with the expectation of delivering more.

Top Raymond James Analyst Stays Bullish on SMCI Stock

Following the preliminary Q1 numbers, Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold reiterated a Buy rating on SMCI stock with a price target of $53. The 5-star analyst stated that he is deferring estimate revisions until he can assess the details more closely when the company formally reports Q1 FY26 results on November 4.

Leopold highlighted that management reiterated its FY26 revenue guidance and announced a new $12 billion design win (delivery in Q2 FY26). The analyst contended that while the news does not help build investor confidence, he views the update as “largely timing related and not thesis altering.”

Mizuho Analyst Reacts to SMCI’s Q1 Update

Meanwhile, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Hold rating on Super Micro Computer stock with a price target of $50. The 5-star analyst noted that SMCI reported $12 billion of design wins in the September quarter, with customers looking to secure deliveries in the December quarter. Consequently, some of SMCI’s September quarter revenue is pushed to the December quarter, as demand for Nvidia’s (NVDA) GB300, B300, and RTX Pro remains strong, while Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) MI355X servers are also starting to ship, noted Rakesh.

Furthermore, Rakesh pointed out that Super Micro sees “potential for delivering more” with regard to its Fiscal 2026 revenue expectations as demand from key customers remains solid for DLC (direct liquid cooling) solutions.

Despite robust design wins, the top-rated analyst remains sidelined on SMCI stock as he sees Dell Technologies (DELL) continuing to take share in the Tier 2 CSP (cloud service provider) and Enterprise AI Server markets with large ramps at Oracle’s (ORCL) OCI (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure), xAI, and CoreWeave (CRWV), while noting advantages with its strong balance sheet, financing capabilities, enhanced services/support staff, and technical expertise.

Is SMCI Stock a Good Buy?

Currently, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on Super Micro Computer stock based on four Buys, eight Holds, and three Sell recommendations. The average SMCI stock price target of $44.15 indicates a possible downside of about 9% from current levels. Despite Thursday’s decline, SMCI stock is up more than 58% year-to-date.

See more SMCI analyst ratings

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement