Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Pre-Earnings: Analysts’ Projections Signal a Strong Q1

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Pre-Earnings: Analysts’ Projections Signal a Strong Q1
Market News

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Pre-Earnings: Analysts’ Projections Signal a Strong Q1

Story Highlights

Super Micro Computer will announce its financial results for first quarter of Fiscal 2025 on November 5. Analysts expect earnings per share to come in at $0.73 on revenue of $6.46 billion.

AI (artificial intelligence) player Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is set to release its Q1 FY25 results on November 5. Wall Street analysts anticipate the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, reflecting a remarkable 115% year-over-year increase. Additionally, revenues are expected to rise by 205% from the same quarter last year, reaching $6.46 billion, according to data from the TipRanks Forecast page.

However, despite these positive expectations for Q1, SMCI stock has declined by over 60% in the past six months. This decline was due to several factors, including concerns about the company’s reputation and financial restatements.

Key Events to Watch Ahead of SMCI’s Q1 Earnings

Let’s take a look at a few events that have caused SMCI’s stock to stumble.

On October 30, Super Micro’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, stepped down as its registered public accounting firm, stating that it could not rely on the financials provided by the management and Audit Committee and expressing unwillingness to be associated with the firm.

Earlier, in August, prominent short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of “accounting manipulation” and other questionable practices. Soon after, Nasdaq issued SMCI a 60-day notice for failing to file its annual report (10-K) on time. Moreover, according to TipRanks’ Bulls Say, Bears Say tool shown below, bears point to ongoing risks, with uncertainties around internal controls and the delayed 10-K filing adding to their caution.

Nevertheless, bullish analysts argue that Supermicro is well-positioned to benefit from rising AI infrastructure investment, supported by its robust product lineup.

Is SMCI a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

On TipRanks, SMCI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys versus six Hold ratings. The average Super Micro Computer price target of $69 implies 137% upside potential from current levels.

See more SMCI analyst ratings

Disclosure  

Related Articles
Joel Baglole
Premium
From Salesforce (CRM) to Super Micro Computer: October’s Best and Worst Performing Stocks
CRM
NKE
Joel Baglole
Premium
META, MSFT, and SMCI Sink the Nasdaq amid Tech Selloff
AAPL
AMZN
Go Ad-Free with Our App