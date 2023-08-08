tiprankstipranks
Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Market News

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF), a Canadian financial services company and one of the world’s largest insurers, reported its Q2-2023 earnings results after market close today, which topped estimates. For the quarter, SLF reported underlying earnings per share (EPS) of C$1.57, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 and representing a growth rate of 13.8% compared to Q2-2022’s underlying EPS of C$1.38.

The company’s underlying net income also increased by a similar rate (14%) to C$920 million. Meanwhile, reported (unadjusted) net income decreased by 29% year-over-year to C$660 million. Additionally, Sun Life’s underlying return on equity came in at 17.7%, higher than the 16.7% recorded in Q2 2022.

The growth in overall net income was due to the strength in the Group – Health & Protection and Individual – Protection segments, which saw net income growth of 51% and 23%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Wealth & Asset Management segment saw a tiny decline in net income.

Is SLF Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

SLF stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on four unanimous Buy ratings assigned in the past three months. The average SLF stock forecast of C$75.95 implies 10.8% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell SLF stock, the most accurate analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Darko Mihelic of RBC Capital, with an average return of 14.61% per rating and an 81% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

More News & Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesSun Life Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
42m ago
SLF
Sun Life declares dividends on Common and Preferred Shares payable in Q3 2023
SLF
Sun Life to acquire Dialogue, deepening its commitment to health
SLF
More SLF Latest News >

