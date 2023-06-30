STZ Falls Even As Q1 Results Beat Estimates, Slashes Outlook

Corona beer company, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) slipped in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Friday even as the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.91 per share versus $2.66 in the same period last year and surpassing consensus estimates of $2.83 per share.

In Q1, STZ clocked net sales of $2.51 billion, up by 6.4% year-over-year and above Street estimates of $2.47 billion.

Bill Newlands, President and CEO of Constellation Brands commented on the results,”Our Beer Business delivered double-digit net sales growth and continued to outperform the market as the top share gainer. Meanwhile, our higher-end Wine and Spirits Business outperformed the higher-end of the U.S. wine

category and gained share in that segment.”

Looking forward, in FY24, the company slashed its outlook and now expects earnings between $9.35 and $9.65 per share from its prior outlook in the range of $11.60 to $11.90 per share and affirmed its comparable earnings to be in the range of $11.70 to $12 per share.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share of Class A common stock payable on August 24 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2023.

Analysts are bullish about STZ stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys and two Holds.